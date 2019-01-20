Vietnam beats Jordan in shootouts to reach Asian Cup last eight

Nguyen Cong Phuong (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the equalizer against Jordan in an AFC Asian Cup last-16 tie at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, the UAE, on January 20, 2019. foxsportsasia.com

Vietnam sealed a place in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 quarterfinals after defeating Jordan 4-2 on penalties after their Round of 16 tie ended 1-1 at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Up next for Vietnam will be the winner of the Japan-Saudi Arabia last 16 tie, with the quarterfinal to be also played at Al Maktoum Stadium, the-afc.com reported.

Jordan took the lead in the 38th minute after Do Hung Dung brought Salem Alajalin down just outside the box, and Baha Abdel-Rahman scored from the resultant free-kick with a cracker into the top right corner of the net.

Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam returned from the break a changed side as it held the lion’s share of possession.

The Vietnamese’s hard work paid dividends just six minutes into the second half when Nguyen Trong Hoang sent in a curling cross in front of the goal mouth which Nguyen Cong Phuong squeezed past the Jordanian defenders for the equalizer.

Jordan survived a scare at the hour mark when Feras Shilbaya failed to fully block Nguyen Quang Hai’s through pass but before Phan Van Duc could connect, other defenders cleared to keep the score level.

Neither side managed to find a route to goal in the remaining minutes, forcing the first ever Asian Cup last-16 tie to go to extra time.

Neither side was willing to take unnecessary risks in extra time, with both goalkeepers hardly called into action as penalties were needed to decide the tie.

It was a case of who would blink first in the shootout and Jordan was the first to miss with Baha Seif striking the crossbar which was then followed by Ahmed Saleh's effort saved by Vietnam goalkeeper Dang Van Lâm.

Vietnam's Tran Minh Vuong then failed to put the game to bed with Vietnam's fourth but Bùi Tien Dung made no mistake as the Southeast Asians marched into the quarterfinals.