Furious Sarri says Chelsea players lack motivation

Maurizio Sarri (R) vents his frustration as Marcos Alonso (L) and Mateo Kovacic look on during Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, on January 19, 2019. JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS

Angry Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri accused his players of lacking determination and being “difficult to motivate” after watching their lackluster 2-0 defeat away to London rival Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

When he eventually emerged from the dressing room the Italian insisted on delivering his post-match comments in his native language in order to fully express his bitter disappointment with his team, Reuters reported.

“I prefer to speak Italian today because I want to send a message to my players and I want it to be very clear,” the 60-year-old former Napoli coach began before switching to Italian.

The translation would not have made pleasant listening for his players who despite bags of possession at the Emirates were blunt in attack and casual in defense and could have conceded more in a first half dominated by Arsenal.

“I have to say that I’m extremely angry because this defeat was due to our mentality,” he said through a translator.

“We played against a team that mentally was far more determined than we were and this is something I can’t accept.

“We had the same issue as this at Tottenham and we spoke frankly about that particular loss. I thought we had managed to overcome this issue. But it seems we have an issue of having the right amount of determination and being mentally strong.

“The fact of the matter is I’m finding that this group of players is extremely difficult to motivate.”

Chelsea remains in fourth place but is only three points above Arsenal and Manchester United after goals by Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny condemned Sarri’s side to defeat.