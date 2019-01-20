Iran sympathizes with Mexico over deadly pipeline blast

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi offered condolences to Mexican government over a pipeline blast which claimed the lives of more than 70 people.

Qassemi said Iran stands with the Mexican government and people in such a hard situation and voices its readiness to provide any help, according to the Foreign Ministry’s official website.

At least 73 people were killed Friday after a pipeline ruptured by suspected fuel thieves exploded in central Mexico.

Forensic experts filled body bags with charred human remains in the field where the explosion occurred on Friday evening by the town of Tlahuelilpan in the state of Hidalgo, in one of the deadliest incidents to hit Mexico’s troubled oil infrastructure in years, Reuters reported.

One witness described how an almost festive atmosphere among hundreds of local residents filling containers with spilled fuel turned to horror as the blast scattered the crowd in all directions, incinerating clothing and inflicting severe burns.

A number of people at the scene told Reuters that local shortages in gasoline supply since Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched a drive to stamp out fuel theft had encouraged the rush to the gushing pipeline.