Iran dismisses allegation of hiring German-Afghan spy

Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejected media reports that Tehran has hired a German-Afghan dual national to spy on the German military, denouncing the accusation as part of a plot to damage the relations between Iran and Europe.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi made it clear that there were no links whatsoever between the person in question and the Islamic Republic, adding that such claims were not surprising at all amid the attempts to disrupt Tehran’s ties with Europe in the wake of the US violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“We are not surprised by this news which comes amid unjust security accusations raised by those who seek to sabotage relations between Iran and Europe at this important and sensitive stage,” he said.

The spokesman added that there are people who would not spare any effort to strain “old and historic relations” between Iran and many European countries, especially those who are signatories to the nuclear deal.

His comments came days after unconfirmed reports appeared in German media suggesting that a 50-year-old Afghan-German dual national who worked for the German military had been arrested on suspicion of transferring sensitive military data to Tehran.

Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday that Abdul Hamid S. had been remanded in custody pending an investigation.

The German Defense Ministry did not confirm the report although it said it was aware of the espionage case involving a member of the military.