Iran's power generation capacity increased over 11 times in 40 years

The capacity of Iranian power plants to generate electricity has increased more than 11 times since the victory of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, exceeding 80,000 megawatts at present.

This comes as the population of the country has doubled over the past four decades, according to ISNA.

Iran's power generation capacity stood at about 7,000 megawatts 40 years ago but the figure reached 68,941 megawatts at the beginning of President Hassan Rouhani's first term in office in 2013 and currently stands at 80,299 megawatts.

Since 2013, when the Rouhani administration took office, over 11,000 megawatts of electricity have been added to Iran's power plant capacity. At least, 65 percent of the equipment used in this sector during this period are produced domestically.

Currently, 31 megaprojects to construct power plants with an electricity generation capacity of 19,000 megawatts are under implementation in 27 provinces. Of the total electricity to be generated, once these projects are complete, production of close to 12,000 megawatts will become possible before President Rouhani's second term in office comes to an end in 2021.

According to estimates, gas units currently account for 31.6 percent of Iran's total installed power plant capacity, ranking first nationwide in terms of having the biggest share in the country's electricity generation. They are capable of generating 25,355 megawatts of electricity.

Power generation capacity of Iran's combined-cycle power plants however, currently stands at 23,646 megawatts — 29.47 percent of the country's total power plant capacity.

The capacity of steam power plants amounts to 15,829 megawatts constituting 19.73 percent of the country's total power generation.

According to Iran's Energy Ministry, the capacity of the country's hydroelectric units currently stands at 11,938 megawatts, which has helped them attain a 14.88-percent share of Iran's total installed power plant capacity.

In addition, the present capacities of Iranian nuclear, renewable and diesel power plants amount to 1,020 megawatts, 670 megawatts and 439 megawatts, respectively.