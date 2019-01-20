Syria says repels Israeli air attack

Syrian military air defenses thwarted an Israeli attack on Sunday, shooting down several missiles in the south of the country, state media said.

“Our air defense systems thwarted ... an Israeli air aggression ... and prevented it from achieving any of its goals,” a military source told state news agency SANA. It gave no further details.

An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment, Reuters reported.

The Israeli military later said its Iron Dome interceptor system shot down a rocket fired at the northern part of the occupied Golan Heights on the Syria frontier.

The military’s statement did not immediately specify where the rocket was launched from. The northern Golan is also close to Lebanese territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged an Israeli attack last week on what he called an Iranian arms cache in Syria, where Tehran provides Damascus with vital support.

Israeli website refutes Tel Aviv claims

An Israeli intelligence website has refuted Tel Aviv's claims that a recent aerial raid in Syria had targeted Iranian military advisers and Hezbollah fighters, saying the attack actually hit Syrian Army positions.

The DEBKAfile cited "highly credible" US military sources as saying that Israel had decided to take advantage of the chaos generated by Washington's decision to withdraw forces from Syria and Turkey’s threat to launch an operation in the Arab country's north, Press TV reported.

Tel Aviv's purpose of the Syria offensive was to disable the Syrian military sites, they added.

On Tuesday night, Israeli F-16 warplanes fired Delilah cruise missiles from Lebanon's air space into Syria followed by similar air raids near Damascus by F-35 stealth fighter jets.

The second phase of the attack came after the F-16 missiles failed to reach their targets, DEBKAfile reported.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that Syrian air defenses had destroyed 14 of 16 Israeli missiles launched against unspecified targets near Damascus by six Israeli F-16s.