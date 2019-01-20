RSS
0722 GMT January 20, 2019

News ID: 237641
Published: 0352 GMT January 20, 2019

Kish Int'l Energy Expo to kick off today

The 15th Kish International Energy Exhibition will open on Iran's southern island of Kish today with the participation of representatives of 11 countries.

The event aims to present the latest investment opportunities and introduce the achievements in the oil, gas, petrochemicals, water and new energies sectors, reported Tasnim News Agency.

The exhibition, to be hosted by the Kish Free Zone Organization, will last for four days.

In an official statement, the event's organizer noted that representatives of 135 domestic firms and companies from 12 countries will participate in the expo.

Representatives from Belgium, China, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, South Korea and the United States will showcase their latest achievements in the oil, gas, refining, petrochemical, electricity and new energy industries in the exhibition which will stretch over an area of 18,000 square meters.

A number of Iranian officials and heads of companies involved in oil, gas, petrochemical and energy industries will participate in the event.

   
