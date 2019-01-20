RSS
0721 GMT January 20, 2019

Published: 0353 GMT January 20, 2019

'Sluggish Life' set to invigorate Indian festival

'Sluggish Life' set to invigorate Indian festival

Iranian movie 'Sluggish Life', directed by Mohsen Mehri, will be screened in the competition section of India's Sixth Chennai International Short Film Festival (CISFF).

Head of Qazvin Youth Cinema Society Mohsen Aqalar said that the movie will be on screen on February 16-24, IRNA wrote.

The short experimental film narrates the story of the peculiar life of a sophisticated person.

Chennai International Short Film Festival "is an initiative undertaken by a group of individuals, regarded for their achievements and their long standing association with the South Indian Short Film Industry", according to the event's website.

CISFF "is supported and encouraged under the guidance of 'The Chennai Academy of Motion Pictures'", the website further said.

The festival will be held in the southern Indian city of Chennai from February 16-24.

'Sluggish Life' had earlier taken part in the Watersprite International Student Film Festival in the UK, Tirana International Film Festival in Albania, Izmir Short Film Festival in Turkey, and Tehran International Short Film Festival.

 

   
