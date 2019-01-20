Iran receives first China cargo consignment via Kazakhstan

China, for the first time, exported commodities overland to Iran via the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan to be later sent by sea.

The cargo, that included bicycle and industrial machinery parts, wallpaper, brake pads, among other items, was sent from the Ningbo Port in the East China Sea on December 18. It was put on freight trains towards the Khorgos on the border with Kazakhstan, reported IRNA.

The shipment continued its journey via Kazakh territory by rail to the Port of Aktau on the eastern bank of the Caspian Sea. From there, it was loaded into 42 containers on Diba bulk carrier for Iran's Caspian Port in Anzali Free Zone.

This is the first cargo shipped from the eastern-most part of China through the Kazakhstan corridor. Previous shipments used to be sent via the Indian Ocean arriving at the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas in the Persian Gulf.

Ningbo, a city in to the northeast of China's Jiujiang Province, 25 kilometers east of the Sea of China, is one of the most important industrial and commercial ports of the country. It is considered as a small sample of Shanghai in the Chinese economy and its port has been ranked second in terms of operational capability in commercial shipments.

Anzali is Iran's only free zone in the north that connects the country to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Russia and other Caspian Sea nations.

This is a great opportunity for Iran, said Mostafa Salari, governor general of the northern Iranian province of Gilan, who received the ship accompanied by local officials and some lawmakers.

The Caspian Port in Anzali is free from the problems faced by southern ports, added Salari, referring to the difficulties in port use and other maritime services caused by renewed US sanctions on Iran when the Donald Trump Administration walked out of the 2015 international nuclear treaty with Iran.