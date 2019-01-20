Iran, Turkey to further ease border trade

Iranian and Turkish officials agreed to solve problems hindering cross-border trade interactions between the two countries, and vowed to further strengthen cooperation and good neighborliness.

The 48th subcommittee of Iran and Turkey on border security convened in the Turkish border province of Hakkari, reported IRNA.

During the subcommittee session, the two sides discussed the obstacles to border trade and ways to resolve them.

According to the report, the two sides also signed a protocol, the details of which were not revealed.

On December 20, 2018, Tehran and Ankara denounced the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal of July 14, 2015, and said that Washington's unilateral sanctions against Iran are destructive for the economy of the entire region.

Iran and Turkey agreed to step up economic cooperation with the aim of reaching a $30-billion target in annual trade.

The agreement was reached at the Fifth Meeting of High Council of Iran-Turkey Strategic Cooperation in Ankara chaired by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting.

Tehran and Ankara, the statement added, called for closer relations in all areas, especially economy, politics and fight against terrorism, noting enhanced ties between the two neighbors will contribute to peace and stability in the region.

They underlined the need to promote the trade mechanisms between the two neighboring states so they could speed up efforts to increase annual trade to the $30-billion target they had set.