Salehi: Committee has final say on JCPOA

National Desk

Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday that a committee which oversees the implementation of Iran nuclear deal has the final say on whether the country remains or pulls out from agreement.

Salehi said that the committee evaluates the developments and take appropriate decisions on the basis of national interests and sovereignty at the right time, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks on the sidelines on a conference on Gaza in Tehran and in response to a question by a reporter who said that European countries say that Iran will not withdraw from the nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He added, “We, ourselves, have established the nuclear industry in the country and are not dependent on anyone in this industry.”

US President Donald Trump withdrew his country in May from the historic Iran nuclear deal and decided to reimpose unilateral sanctions against Tehran.

Under the deal, reached between Iran and six major powers – the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China – Tehran agreed to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

The US administration hoped to get the other parties to the deal with Iran to likewise scrap the deal, but instead, they stressed that not only would they stick to the agreement, but they would also work to sustain it in the face of increased US pressure.

Iran and the 28-nation European Union have been discussing various ways to continue doing business with Iran and bypass US sanctions.

On September 24, Iran and its five partners released a joint statement announcing the setting up of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to facilitate continued trade with Iran, bypass the US financial system, and avoid any impact of America's secondary sanctions.