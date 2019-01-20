Iran to boost agro exports to Azerbaijan

The Iranian province of West Azarbaijan is ready to increase cooperation with Baku, especially in the export of agricultural products, said the provincial governor general in a meeting with a visiting delegation from Azerbaijan Republic.

Mohammad Mahdi Shahriari said that Iran places priority on expansion of relations with neighboring countries and Azerbaijan Republic no exception, reported Fars News Agency.

Iran and Azerbaijan share historical, cultural and religious commonalities and Iran is very serious in further expanding ties and cooperation with Azerbaijan, he said.

West Azarbaijan is ready to broaden cooperation in fields such as export of agricultural products, he said.

West Azarbaijan Province of Iran will spare no efforts to broaden all out cooperation, undertake joint ventures and exports of products to Azerbaijan, he added.

Iranian agricultural products are of high value and the province is ready to export products, mainly grapes and apples to the global market, he said.

On Thursday, Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov said that trade exchanges between the two countries have increased to $400 million during the nine months to December 21 from $257 million in 2017.

Asadov made the remarks in a meeting with Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri in Baku.

The top parliamentarian described Iran and Azerbaijan as two friendly states, noting that there are good conditions for deepening ties based on historical, cultural and religious commonalities.

He underlined the political resolve of the two countries' leaders to boost cooperation, and said that the presidents have met 12 times over the past five years and their talks focused on national interests.