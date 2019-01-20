Bahraini political prisoner may go blind over denial of treatment: Report

Bahraini activists say an imprisoned political dissident is at serious risk of losing his eyesight due to abuse and denial of medical treatment as the ruling Al Khalifah regime.

The Karrana Prisoners’ Commission stated on Sunday that the health condition of Salman Abdul Nabi Ibrahim, who has been sentenced to 95 years in jail and whose nationality has been revoked, is deteriorating, Arabic-language and independent Manama Post online newspaper reported.

The commission went on to say that the inmate is complaining of significant weakness in his eyesight after being severely beaten on the head during his torture at the notorious Jaw Prison.

It noted that the family of the Bahraini prisoner has repeatedly demanded prison officials to provide him with an ophthalmologist, but the requests have gone unanswered, Presstv reported.

The family of Ibrahim, who was arrested during an anti-regime protest rally, is considering filing an appeal.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the country in mid-February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or got arrested as a result of the Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown.

On March 5, 2017, Bahrain’s parliament approved the trial of civilians at military tribunals in a measure blasted by human rights campaigners as being tantamount to imposition of an undeclared martial law countrywide.

Bahraini monarch, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah, ratified the constitutional amendment on April 3, 2017.