Study: Black, green tea could control Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a condition that causes a person’s blood sugar levels to become too high — a common health problem in the UK. But one of the best ways to prevent the condition is to make some simple diet changes, including drinking a certain tea.

Type 2 diabetes can lead to serious health problems if left untreated, such as eye problems, foot problems and heart attack. To control blood sugar, experts recommend eating a healthy and balanced diet. Drinks containing added sugar are strongly advised against, but other drinks, such as black tea, have been proven to prevent the condition, express.co.uk wrote.

This particular tea was found to help type 2 diabetes in a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

As part of the research, black tea and green tea were given to diabetic rats for three months.

Alongside inhibiting diabetic cataracts, the tea was found to have a blood sugar-lowering effect.

The researchers wrote: “Black and green tea represent a potentially inexpensive, nontoxic, and, in fact, pleasurable [blood-sugar-lowering] agent.

“Tea may be a simple, inexpensive means of preventing or retarding human diabetes and the ensuring complications.”

But the researchers did also note that further studied are required to see if black and green tea has anti diabetes effects in humans.

When it comes to the right and wrong foods to eat to control blood sugar, experts says your carbohydrates intake should be carefully monitored.

Choosing what carbohydrates to eat, Diabetes UK has some important advice for you to follow.

It states: “Choosing wholegrain options makes sense. They are high in fire, keep you feeling fuller for longer than refined carbohydrates and take longer for the body to break down so blood glucose levels do not ‘spike’ then drop rapidly.”

Bread is a staple carb, but with there so many different types on the market, which one is best if you have the condition?

Other carbohydrates you should opt for include wholewheat or brown pasta and noodles, basmati or wild rice, porridge oats or muesli, and quinoa, burger wheat or yam.

Alongside eating the right foods to prevent type 2 diabetes, experts recommend doing regular exercise — but which exercise is most effective?