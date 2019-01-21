Sri Lanka targets $5b in revenue from tourism in 2019

Sri Lanka's tourism industry is aiming to earn $5 billion in 2019 as the industry gears to attract over three million tourists this year, the Sri Lanka's Tourism Development Authority said in a statement on Monday.

In 2018, Sri Lanka earned $4.4 billion from tourism with steadily increased revenue of 11.6 percent compared to 2017, Xinhua reported.

The recent data by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority said that an average duration of stay per person in the island country was 11 days while an average daily expenditure was $174.

In 2019, the tourism industry expects the arrival of three million tourists and revenue of $5 billion with the Lonely Planet Magazine naming Sri Lanka as the number one destination to travel in 2019.

India, China and Britain remained the leading markets for Sri Lanka tourism in 2018.