Rouhani: Resisting modern technologies an outdated approach

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that resisting modern technologies and developments is an outdated approach.

Speaking in a meeting with the minister, deputies and managers of Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on Monday, Rouhani stressed that, “Having a proper understanding of modern technologies and creating culture of using of it, is the only way to address issues related to the technology."

He said that new technologies have many benefits and limited risks, underlining that “we cannot separate people's lives from developments taking place in technology and communication in the world”.

He also pointed to the country’s failure to limit the people’s access to cyberspace and social media, stressing that filtering the social media and Internet has led to the use of VPNs, which is more harmful to the country’s youth.

He underlined that confronting the people’s demands is illegal and is against the Sharia law.

The Iranian president added that the cyberspace is the basis and tool for spreading justice in the society.

President Rouhani also said that the government has paid a high price for people’s better access to the Internet and the cyberspace.

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Telegram have been banned in Iran.