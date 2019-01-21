Europe 2019: Pro-Europeanism vs. Euroscepticism

By Hossein Ziaee*

Europe’s political status quo is experiencing one of its most tense and unprecedented periods after the end of World War II.

The main cause of this tension in Europe 2019 is the power struggle between two main political ideologies; the pro-Europeanism movement that favors European integration and membership in the European Union versus the emerging Eurosceptic and far-right governments.

The latest YouGov survey, an independent international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm, shows that more and more people in the UK are changing attitudes towards leaving the EU.

An open letter signed by German political, economic and cultural figures which was published in Times of London and addressed the people and officials of Britain indicates that the people in the EU want to preserve and strengthen the European Union project.

However, there are those who do not want the union to stand. The supporters of the far-right movements are trying very hard to take as many seats as possible in the next European Parliament election in April.

They have not been shy in expressing their main goal for entering the chamber: to start the process of disintegrating the European Union.

The three main powers in the EU; namely, Britain, Germany, and France, are currently struggling with unprecedented crises. The opponents of the European Union try to take advantage of these issues and tap into people’s dissatisfaction to weaken the historic union of European countries.

France is facing the protests of “yellow vests,” which are inclined to the right. Britain is grappling with the Brexit crisis. And Germany is facing an increasing growth of far-rightists. All the crises has had the supports of Trumpism in the EU very happy.

After all, a “weekend Europe” which is inclined to the right is exactly what the US President Donald Trump wants.

When Steve Bannon, the far-right ideologist and former White House Chief strategist, visited Europe at the end of 2017, many European politicians did not take his trip seriously. This is while, the purpose of his visit was to strengthen the foundation of the “far-right” movements in Europe and pave the way for the far-rightists to conquer the continent by April 2019.

The efforts of the Europe’s far-right movements come as many people in the continent are aware of the dangers of reemergence of fascist and radical nationalist trends in modern Europe, in particular after the two world wars.

Many are now trying to reorganize their political campaigns and confront the phenomenon of far-right ideology.

The open letter of the political, economic and cultural figures in Germany which addressed the leaders and people in Britain is an indication that people in Europe are determined to stand up against far-right ideology.

*Hossein Ziaee is an Iranian journalist in Germany.