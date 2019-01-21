Report: Russia rejects US call to destroy missile in arms pact row

Russia said on Monday it was unacceptable for the United States to demand Moscow destroy its 9M729 cruise missile, a weapon Washington alleges is in violation of a landmark Cold-War era treaty.

Washington called on Moscow to destroy the new cruise missile system which it said was a “direct and continuing violation” of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and accused Russia of destabilizing global security, Reuters reported.

Robert Wood, US disarmament ambassador, said the system was capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads and represented a “potent and direct threat to Europe and Asia” as it had a range of 500 to 1,500 kilometers (310-620 miles).

Russia has proposed putting on a demonstration of the missile for the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by Interfax as saying on Monday.

Russia denies the missile is in breach of the arms accord.