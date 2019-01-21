Nine-month iron, steel exports grew 37%, IRICA figures show

Iran exported cast iron, iron and steel exports valued at $3.71 billion during March 21-December 21, 2018, which indicated a 37-percent increase year-on-year, according to the country's foreign trade figures.

Figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) show that the amount accounted for 9.2 percent of the country's total non-oil exports during the same duration, IRNA reported.

In this period, Iran exported non-oil products valued at $33.35 billion, showing a 5.4-percent growth compared to the figure for the same time-span a year earlier.

In terms of weight, Iran's nine-month (March 21-December 21, 2018) non-oil exports witnessed a two-percent decline year-on-year to stand at 86.94 million tons. The figure for the preceding year was 88.719 million tons.

According to IRICA figures, Iran exported semi-finished products made from non-alloy steel and iron worth $1.25 billion in the same nine-month duration — up 39 percent year-on-year.

The figure accounted for 3.7 percent of the country's total export of non-oil goods during the period.

In the same duration, the value of Iran's overseas sales of iron ore and iron concentrates stood at $578 million, accounting for 1.7 percent of the country's total nine-month non-oil exports.

This figure was 29 percent lower than that of the same period of the year earlier.

IRICA figures further indicate that Iran earned $652 million in the same period by exporting salt, sulfur, soil, stone, plaster, lime and cement, with revenues rising four percent year-on-year.

Nine-month exports of these items accounted for two percent of the country's total non-oil exports.

During March-December, 2018, Iran's total exports of minerals exceeded $7.28 billion, showing a one-percent growth year-on-year. In this period, the country sold more than 44.72 million tons of minerals in foreign markets — showing a 10-percent rise compared to the figure for the same duration of the previous year.

Overseas sales of minerals in this period, accounted for 22 percent and 51 percent of the country's total non-oil exports value- and weight-wise, respectively.