CEO: Iranian company's 10-month steel billet exports rose over 67%

Steel billet exports from Khorasan Steel Complex, in northeastern Iran, witnessed a growth of more than 67 percent during March 21, 2018-January 20, 2019, said the managing director of the complex on Monday.

Hossein Ahmadi-Soleymani added the complex's annual steel billet exports exceeded 100,000 tons for the first time in its history, IRNA reported.

He noted that this was achieved despite the reimposition of unilateral US sanctions on Iran to restrict the country's exports.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed between Iran and P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed the White House's unilateral sanctions on Tehran in two phases — both already in place.

Ahmadi-Soleymani put his complex's overseas sales of steel billets in the 10-month period (March 21, 2018-January 20, 2019) at 150,618 tons, adding last year, the figure amounted to 117,454 tons.

He noted that recently, Oman, the UAE and Turkey have been added to the list of the complex's customers, which previously comprised Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

The CEO added that following the increase in the number of the complex's export destinations, its overseas sales are expected to exceed 200,000 tons by March 21, 2019.

He listed the measures effective in the complex's export growth as adopting new policies, maintaining the quality of products and luring new customers in the Far East and among neighboring states.

Khorasan Steel Complex was established in 1990 in an area of 400,000 hectares in the northeastern Iranian city of Nishabur, Khorasan Razavi Province.

The complex comprises six pelletizing units with an annual capacity of 2.5 million tons, two direct reduction units capable of producing 1.6 million tons of direct reduced iron per year, two steel production units with a capacity of 1.4 million tons per annum and a role production unit producing 640,000 tons yearly.