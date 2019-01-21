Iranian film wins two awards at Diorama festival

Iranian film 'Rona, Azim's Mother', directed by Jamshid Mahmoudi, received two top prizes at the Diorama International Film Festival in India.

Prominent Iranian filmmaker, Dariush Mehrjui headed the panel of jury for the competition section of the event, which was held from January 14-20 in New Delhi, ISNA wrote.

Mahmoudi's movie competed with films from Brazil, Austria, Turkey, China, Spain, Tunisia and Algeria among other countries in the section.

The festival awarded its Best Actor prize to Mohsen Tanabandeh for his role in 'Rona, Azim's Mother', which also won the festival's second prize for the Best Film.

During the festival, Mehrjui was honored for his involvement in the cinema industry, receiving the Life Time Achievement Award.

Some of his films such as 'The Cow', 'Hamoon' and 'The Tenants' were also screened in the festival.