RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0402 GMT January 21, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 237697
Published: 0339 GMT January 21, 2019

Iranian film wins two awards at Diorama festival

Iranian film wins two awards at Diorama festival

Iranian film 'Rona, Azim's Mother', directed by Jamshid Mahmoudi, received two top prizes at the Diorama International Film Festival in India.

Prominent Iranian filmmaker, Dariush Mehrjui headed the panel of jury for the competition section of the event, which was held from January 14-20 in New Delhi, ISNA wrote.

Mahmoudi's movie competed with films from Brazil, Austria, Turkey, China, Spain, Tunisia and Algeria among other countries in the section.

The festival awarded its Best Actor prize to Mohsen Tanabandeh for his role in 'Rona, Azim's Mother', which also won the festival's second prize for the Best Film.

During the festival, Mehrjui was honored for his involvement in the cinema industry, receiving the Life Time Achievement Award.

Some of his films such as 'The Cow', 'Hamoon' and 'The Tenants' were also screened in the festival.

 

   
KeyWords
awards
Diorama
festival
Iran
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3864 sec