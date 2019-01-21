RSS
0404 GMT January 21, 2019

Published: 0340 GMT January 21, 2019

Democratic US Senator Kamala Harris jumps into 2020 White House race

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-CA, talks to to Christine Blasey Ford, testifying before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

First-term Democratic Senator Kamala Harris of California, a rising party star and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, launched her 2020 campaign for the White House on Monday by touting her prior career as a prosecutor.

Harris, 54, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, enters the race with the potential advantage of being the Democratic candidate who looks most like the party’s increasingly diverse base of young, female and minority voters, Reuters reported.

“I have the unique experience of having been a leader in local government, state government and federal government,” she said in an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The former California state attorney general has become popular with liberal activists for her tough questioning of Trump administration appointees and officials, including Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, during Senate hearings.

Her campaign will focus on reducing the high cost of living with a middle-class tax credit, pursuing immigration and criminal justice changes and a Medicare-for-all healthcare system. She has said she will reject corporate political action committee money.

Harris’ campaign will be based in Baltimore, with a second office in Oakland, California. Her slogan will be “For the People,” in a nod to Harris’ roots as a prosecutor, aides said.

 

   
