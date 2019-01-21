Iran's gas output up 35% since 2012

Iran's gas output has increased 35 percent compared with the figure for 2012, said the oil minister on Monday.

"In the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2018-January 20, 2019), Iran produced an average of 840 million cubic meters of gas per day, showing a 35-percent increase compared to the amount for the same 10 months in 2012," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was quoted as saying by Shana.

Zanganeh further said that Iran's gas production from South Pars, the world's largest gas field, has reached 600 million cubic meters a day.

The offshore field, which is known in Iran as South Pars and North Dome in Qatar, is shared between the two countries.

Zanganeh said Iran's gas production from the field has exceeded that of Qatar.

France's Total and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) suspended investment in the South Pars project last year after the United States threatened to impose sanctions on companies that do business in Iran.

In December, head of exploration at National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Saleh Hendi said that 35-40 new hydrocarbon reserves have been discovered across Iran, which need development. "We now rank first in the world for oil and gas reserves."

In the Sea of Oman, Iran struck gas at a depth of 800 meters. Hendi said drilling of exploration blocks is currently limited to the Persian Gulf and the country's southwest and northeast.

Iran's oil industry is headed for choppy waters from US reenactment of sanctions, but the country's officials are undeterred.

In May, 2018, Hendi said 14 blocks were planned to be tendered for exploration this year and predicted that at least six of them would be attractive for foreign investors.

However, foreign companies refused to participate in the tenders due to the sanctions, he said.

That does not mean Iran's development operations are grounded, Hendi said noting the sanctions will accelerate the growth of domestic capabilities.

"A few years ago, we were begging to foreign and even Chinese companies for the purchase of some drilling equipment, but we have now become self-sufficient for them," he said.

"After the enactment of the new US sanctions against Iran, no problem has arisen and our exploration plans have not changed," he added.