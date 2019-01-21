RSS
January 21, 2019

News ID: 237701
January 21, 2019

Iran develops new technology to process lead, zinc ores

Iran develops new technology to process lead, zinc ores

Iranian experts developed a new technology to process lead and zinc ores using pyro-metallurgy method.

"Industrialists of Iran have recently designed and innovated a new way to process and condense the low-grade ores in the country's lead and zinc mines," said Hassan Hosseinqoli, the head of the union to export lead and zinc industries and mines' products on Monday, reported Fars News Agency.

He added that the technology employs pyro-metallurgy method to process and condensate low-grade lead and zinc ores.

Hosseinqoli explained that Iranian experts can even process the four-percent-grade lead and zinc ores with 80 percent to 90 percent efficiency and density.

Iran exports zinc ingots to 14 countries.

"Iran's zinc is bought with a higher price than its global counterparts," Managing Director of Iran's Zinc Mines Development Company Ardeshir Sa'd Mohammadi said in 2017.

He stated that the deals for more than 76,000 tons out of 80,000 tons of last year's production were signed and the rest would be changed into zinc powder.

"More than 90 percent of Iranian zinc ingot has found its way to markets in 14 countries," Sa'd Mohammadi said.

Iran produced 65,000 tons of zinc ingot in 2015 and the figure for 2016 showed a 22.5 percent growth.

Iran, with a 0.9-percent share in global zinc production, ranks 11th in the world, and the 4th in Asia, according to the International Lead and Zinc Association.

   
KeyWords
Iran
zinc
lead
ore
 
