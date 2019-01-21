Daesh-claimed bomb attack kills 5 SDF militants in NE Syria

According to a report by the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the blast hit the SDF forces accompanying a convoy of US troops, as they were moving along a road in the Arab country’s Hasakah province on Monday.

The attacker “targeted a convoy of American forces accompanied by the SDF on the Hasakah-Shadadi road,” the UK-based monitor said, adding that at least two US servicemen sustained injuries in the blast. The driver of the explosives-laden vehicle was also killed, Presstv Reported.

The report further noted that the attacker’s vehicle hit a vehicle belonging to the SDF, which is an anti-Damascus alliance of predominantly Kurdish militants supported by Washington.

The Shadadi town is situated to the south of Hasakah, the capital city of an eponymous province, which has been relatively spared during the foreign-backed militancy that erupted in the Arab country some eight years ago.

The media bureau of the Syrian Joint Operations Command said the Daesh terror group, which has lost all its urban bastions in Syria, had claimed the attack shortly after the deadly explosion.

The attack came less than a week after four Americans – including two members of the military, a Pentagon civilian and a contractor – were killed on January 16, when a Daesh-claimed bomb attack hit the al-Ummara restaurant in the center of the Syrian city of Manbij.

At least 15 others were killed in the Manbij attack, including ten civilians and five members of the SDF.

The US and its allies have been bombarding what they call Daesh positions inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

The aerial assaults have failed to fulfill their declared aim of countering terrorism, but destroyed much of Syria's infrastructure and left many civilian casualties.

The Manbij attack cost the US its worst combat losses in its purported fight against Daesh since 2014.

Late last year, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced that he had ordered a complete troop withdrawal from Syria. However, the US leader and other senior American officials have since sent mixed messages about the pace and scope of the pullout.