Poll: One in 10 migrant workers in S. Korea experience workplace violence

More than one in 10 migrant workers in South Korea experience workplace violence, a poll showed on Tuesday.

The poll of 320 migrant workers in South Gyeongsang Province found that 13.1 percent, or 42 people, had experience of being assaulted in the workplace, en.yna.co.kr reported.

The survey was conducted by the Gyeongnam Migrant Community Service Center based in Changwon, an industrial hub in the southeastern province, from August to November last year.

Asked to identify the perpetrators of violence, 31.3 percent of the victims named their CEO, 29.2 percent said fellow Korean workers committed the abuse, 27.1 percent cited managers and 8.3 percent accused fellow migrant workers, it showed.

Fifteen, or 33.3 percent, of the victims said they were assaulted for making a mistake, while eight, or 17.8 percent, cited their poor understanding of Korean.