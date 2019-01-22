When your dad decides to do the same apprenticeship as you

"We tried to keep it a bit low key... I didn't want to say 'Oh my dad's in the same company as me’, I didn't want all the attention — but it got round pretty quickly," said Dominic Foster.

Dominic left school in Peterborough, England, in 2018 after A-levels and he and his dad have ended up doing the same apprenticeship at the same company through very different routes, BBC reported.

John Foster was already working as a call handler for RSA, one of the world's oldest insurance companies, when Dominic applied for an apprenticeship in the claims team.

After a grueling three-hour interview, Dominic was hired and this inspired his dad to go for the apprenticeship program for existing employees — and he was hired too.

"We're neck and neck but still in the very early stages of the curriculum," said John.

John first joined the company in 2017 after health issues forced an end to a 30-year career as an electrical engineer, both on the road and in technical support.

He left school at 16 but picked up a string of qualifications later in life, including a Higher National Certificate (HNC) in electrical engineering: "I did it the hard way," he said.

So who's doing best?

"Ooh — you're are going to open up a can of worms there, I think," said John.

Dominic admitted: "Dad has the engineering background, so particularly when it comes to claims handling... he has the upper hand on me, he can identify the technical aspects of a claim."

His dad has the edge for example: "When it comes to looking for pipes in a building, finding out where a leak's coming from."

But when it comes to the book-learning part of the course, Dominic is top dog, having done A-levels so recently.

"Dad, he's a lot older and the way it's all laid out — it's harder for him."

John, who is 47, agreed his son is very good academically: "He would be faster at absorbing the material and retaining that material, whereas me being a bit older, I have to write a lot more down to try and retain it.

"We're at different ends of the spectrum I suppose."

Luckily, direct comparison is difficult as they work in different teams within RSA — but the company confirms they're both ‘very good employees’.

Living in the same household means they can go back and test each other, "revise, bounce ideas off each other, if there's something we don't understand... and just sometimes help it click into place", said John.

Once they complete their current program, they will both be eligible for a degree level senior insurance professional apprenticeship, but otherwise the pair look likely to move in very different directions.

Dominic said the good thing about the program is that it has allowed him to move round different departments in the company.

He particularly enjoyed his time with the digital team and he thinks his future might be there, perhaps as a web developer.

And John wants to maximize use of his technical and people skills, gained from his years as an engineer.

"I want to be more on the project management side for the higher value claims.

"So you can imagine, if someone's house actually caught fire, if you think about the amount of money, the amount of claims, the memories and the actual assets the customer has lost, actually trying to work that out and put them back to where they were before everything occurred."

Such a move would bring him in a full circle, he said, back to when he was a traveling engineer, face-to-face with customers.

Neither has any doubt about the value of the scheme,

John said he would definitely recommend it as an older person, "obtaining the knowledge as you go through the job" to gain formal qualifications.

Dominic said he got what he wanted when he decided not to go to university — on-the-job training "in the real world, getting real life experience... a qualification... and a lot of progression".