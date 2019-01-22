Iran Oil Ministry signs $1b contracts with domestic contractors

Domestic Economy Desk

Companies affiliated to Iran’s Oil Ministry signed nine deals worth $1 billion with domestic contractors on Tuesday for maintaining and increasing the production level of the country’s oil fields.

The signing ceremony was attended by Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh and senior directors, IRNA reported.

The ministry’s subsidiary companies were the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) and Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC).

NISOC signed the contracts with five Iranian firms handing over to them projects pertaining to boosting production at oilfields including Kaboud (Khuzestan Province – southwest Iran), Gachsaran Khami (Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahamad Province – southwest Iran), Lali Asmari (Khuzestan Province), Nargesi (Bushehr Province – south Iran), Mansouri (Khuzestan Province), and Ramshir (Khuzestan Province).

ICOFC and domestic contractors signed the agreements on maintaining and increasing production at Danan (Ilam Province – west Iran), Saadat-Abad (Fars Province – southwest Iran) and Naftshahr (Kermanshah Province – west Iran) oilfields.

The megaproject to maintain and boost oilfields’ output comprises 33 work packages and is expected to be implemented within three years with $6 billion in investment.

The national megaproject, aimed at using domestic firms’ capacities and capabilities and creating jobs, includes 29 onshore and four offshore sub-projects.

The projects will be implemented in seven oil-rich Iranian provinces including Khuzestan, Bushehr, Fars, Hormuzgan (south Iran), Kermanshah, Ilam and Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahamad, each with an average investment of $220 million.

Following the full implementation of the projects, Iran’s crude oil output will increase 300,000 barrels per day, generating $14 million in revenue per day.