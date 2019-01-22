Oscar nominations announced

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced bright and early Tuesday morning, with TV stars Kumail Nanjiani (‘Silicon Valley’) and Tracee Ellis Ross (‘Black-ish’) on hand to reveal the nominees in 24 categories in the running for cinema’s highest honor.

Leading the pack are ‘The Favourite’ and ‘Roma’, which each netted 10 nominations, including nods for Best Picture. Also notable is Best Picture nomination for ‘Black Panther’, marking the first time a superhero-centric action film has been recognized in that category, yahoo.com reported.

This year’s Oscars broadcast is looking to reverse a downward ratings trend for both itself and awards shows in general. With repeat host Jimmy Kimmel (and in the wake of “Envelope-gate“), the 2018 telecast drew an all-time low audience of 26.5 million viewers, down 19 percent from the year prior. Of awards shows held in the past year, only this month’s Golden Globes didn’t suffer a marked decline.

‘Black Panther’, ‘BlacKkKlansman’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘The Favourite, ‘Green Book’, ‘Roma’, ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘Vice’ were nominated for Best Picture Oscar.

Spike Lee for ‘BlacKkKlansman’, Pawel Pawlikowski for ‘Cold War’, Yorgos Lanthimos for ‘The Favourite’, Alfonso Cuaron for ‘Roma’ and Adam McKay for ‘Vice’ received the nominations for Best Director award.

Spike Lee has been nominated for his first directing Oscar 30 years after a writing nod for 1989's ‘Do the Right Thing’.

The Oscars, which are currently without a host, will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 24.