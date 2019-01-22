Larijani calls Poland meeting ‘enemies’ game’

National Desk

Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani described an upcoming anti-Iran meeting in Poland as a game launched by enemies of Iran.

“It's true that the enemies spoke against Iran and interfere in [Iran’s] missile issues, but they are also aware of the Islamic Republic’s power in the region, which cannot be eliminated”, the top parliamentarian said on Tuesday.

Larijani made the remarks in reaction to a decision by Poland to host an anti-Iran summit organized by the United States, which is due to be held on February 13-14.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this month that the conference would focus on stability and security in the Middle East, including the “important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilizing influence.”

The planned meeting has triggered angry reaction from Tehran which summoned Polish chargé d'affaires Wojciech Unolt earlier this month to protest the European country’s decision to host the event.

On Monday, Polish Undersecretary of State Maciej Przemysław Lang traveled to Tehran to discuss the issue with Iranian officials.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that the Islamic Republic does not allow any country to build a coalition against its interests either within the Middle East or outside, Press TV reported.

Araqchi told the Polish official, “Iran always seeks to establish peace and security in the region and has proved this in its fight against terrorist groups such as Daesh.”

The Iranian deputy foreign minister added, “However, [the Islamic Republic of Iran] does not allow any country to build a coalition against its interests either within the region or outside.”

Araqchi said the Middle East crisis is rooted in the Zionist regime’s occupationist policies, emphasizing that Israel and its repressive policies constitute the most important problem faced by the region.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister said the fact that such important topics are not on the agenda of the Poland conference indicates its biased nature, adding, "It is clear that the US is pursuing other objectives through the conference."

He rejected Poland's "unacceptable" reasons for following suit with the US government in hosting the event, saying, "The Polish government must understand the real goals the US government pursues through this conference and heed its consequences."

The Polish official pointed to cordial relations between Warsaw and Tehran and said his country believes that Iran plays a leading role in the ongoing developments in the Middle East.

Lang added that the conference aims to help solve regional problems and emphasized that Poland would not allow any measure to be taken against Iran as a friendly country.