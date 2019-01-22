Thompson hits first 10 from three, Warriors beat Lakers

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson reacts after making a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, the US, on January 21, 2019. MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/AP

Klay Thompson set an NBA record by making his first 10 attempts from three-point range, scoring 44 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 130-111 on Monday night to match a season-high with their eighth consecutive victory.

Thompson finished 10-of-11 from beyond the arc as the two-time defending champions won their seventh straight road game, The Associated Press reported.

Kevin Durant added 20 points and Stephen Curry had 11 points and 12 assists, going two-of-10 from three-point range for Golden State.

Emblematic of his quiet offensive night, Curry came dribbling in alone for a fast-break dunk, but slipped and fell, drawing gasps from the crowd. He scrambled to his feet, got the ball back and put up an air ball.

Ivica Zubac led Los Angeles with 18 points. Brandon Ingram added 17 and Kyle Kuzma had 16.

The Lakers were without their primary ball-handlers and playmakers in LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo. They fell to 5-9 without James, whose left groin strain has forced him out for the longest stretch of his 16-year career.

Coming off a split in two straight overtime games, the Lakers kept it close in the first half, trailing 65-55 at the break.

But Thompson fired up a three-pointer — the first of Golden State's nine in the third — and the Warriors went on to outscore the Lakers 45-25 to lead 110-80 going into the fourth.

Golden State's sharpshooting silenced the crowd and allowed the Warriors to sit four of their five starters in the fourth, leaving DeMarcus Cousins in for a bit until he also went to the bench.

Cousins had eight points, nine rebounds, five assists and four fouls in his second game for the Warriors since being out nearly a year with a severe knee injury.

The Warriors have made 141 three-pointers to 93 for opponents during their eight-game winning streak.