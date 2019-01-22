Shamkhani: Talks with US futile

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said, “After the US violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, any negotiation with such a government would be futile.”

“The United States failed in the JCPOA test, so Iran cannot trust them in any other area,” Shamkhani said on Tuesday.

“Negotiating with the US is useless,” he said, adding, “We are no longer allowed to devote the Iranian nation’s time to fruitless processes.”

He further pointed to Washington’s hostilities toward the Islamic Republic and said, “Our nation, which has vigilantly neutralized all of the White House's acts of sabotage over the past 40 years, will foil the US conspiracy through relying on domestic capacities this time too,” Tasnim News Agency reported.

He noted that the US policy is to levy “maximum economic pressure” on Iran.

The remarks came as tensions between Iran and the US have escalated since US President Donald Trump walked away from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in May and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Trump on August 6 signed an executive order reimposing sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The second batch of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic took effect on November 4.

However, Tehran and the remaining parties to the agreement are determined to preserve the deal which signed between Iran and permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, Britain, Russia, China, France – plus Germany.