Chief: Khatam ul-Anbiya ready to develop Chabahar port’s second phase

Khatam ul-Anbiya Construction Headquarters is willing to develop the second phase of the strategic port of Chabahar in southeastern Iran, said Khatam ul-Anbiya’s chief.

"We implemented plans to develop the first phase of Chabahar port under sanctions and [now,] we declare preparedness to start the second phase," Saeed Mohammad told Fars News Agency on Tuesday.

He added the second phase of Chabahar's Shahid Beheshti port has two docks and associated container areas as well as 38 hectares of container terminals.

Chabahar is Iran’s closest and best access point to the Indian Ocean. In May 2016, Iran and India signed a deal to equip and operate containers and multipurpose terminals at Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar with the the investment of $85.21 million and annual revenue expenditure of $22.95 million on a 10-year lease.

Earlier, India’s Shipping Ministry officially announced in a statement that the country had taken over the operations of strategic Chabahar port in Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

Earlier this month, the director general of the Chabahar Free Zone Organization, Abdul Rahim Kordi, announced that around 400 companies from 15 countries had officially submitted their requests so far to do business in the zone, adding speedy development of the Iranian oceanic hub would have tremendous impact on the entire region.