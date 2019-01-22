Iran planning to buy more tea from India

Indian tea planters said they have started receiving purchase enquiries from Iran, a development that could potentially reverse the slowdown seen last year in tea shipments to the Middle Eastern nation due to uncertainty over unilateral US oil sanctions.

Late last year, the US administration decided to exempt India from Iran oil sanctions.

Senior tea planters told Economic Times that Iranian buyers have been making trade enquiries and may even buy first flush teas, which enter the market in the April-May period.

This could heighten competition with Sri Lanka, which is a major exporter of orthodox teas to Iran.

“The rupee-rial trade between India and Iran will help Indian tea exporters. In fact, Iranian buyers are very keen to purchase Indian orthodox teas and they may even buy the first flush teas from India,” Vivek Goenka, the chairman of Indian Tea Association, told Economic Times.

Iran normally buys second flush orthodox tea from India.

Sri Lanka might find it difficult to trade with Iran as their business is conducted in dollars.

Iran consumes about five percent of the total world tea production. The nation has its own tea plantations and also imports tea, mainly from India, Sri Lanka and Kenya.

Azam Monem, the director of tea company Mcleod Russel India, said, “It is expected that the renewed interest of Iran to buy more orthodox teas from India will make the Indian planters shift a portion of their CTC production to orthodox teas.”

India produces 80 million kilograms to 100 million kilograms of orthodox teas every year. Orthodox teas are whole leaf teas manufactured using a traditional process.

Between January and November last year, India exported 27.26 million kilograms of orthodox teas to Iran.

“We could have easily crossed 30 million kilograms in 2018 had there been no confusion over the US sanctions on Iran,” said Monem.