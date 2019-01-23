RSS
Published: 0948 GMT January 23, 2019

CNA: Taiwan’s 2018 unemployment rate lowest in 18 years

CNA: Taiwan's 2018 unemployment rate lowest in 18 years
hrmasia.com

Taiwan’s annual unemployment rate of 3.71 for 2018 percent was the lowest the nation has seen in 18 years, reported Central News Agency (CNA).

The Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said that the unemployment rate fell as unemployed people found work, taiwannews.com reported.

Pan Ning-hsin, the deputy director of the DGBAS census department, said that at the moment, the unemployment situation is quite stable, due to unemployed people continuing to find work and seasonal adjustments being minor.

DGBAS statistics show that the 2018 unemployment rate in the northern, central, and southern regions was about 3.7 percent, and 3.5 percent in the eastern region.

Pan expected the unemployment rate difference between city and counties to converge over time, as infrastructure improves.

DGBAS said it is too early to tell how changes in Taiwan’s business cycle will affect unemployment.

Recent economic data suggests that Taiwan’s economic growth is beginning to slow, and some analysts believe that the economy is in the final stages of a period of expansion, and will enter into a period of tightening.

 

   
Resource: taiwannews.com
