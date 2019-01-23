Leader: Iran must increase pace of scientific progress

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Iran must maintain and increase the pace of its scientific progress.

In a Wednesday meeting with officials and personnel from the Iranian Institute for Cognitive Science Studies (ICSS) in Tehran on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei described Iran’s scientific progress over the past 20 years as good but stressed that that progress should gain more momentum, Press TV reported.

“The pace of this scientific movement [forward] must not slacken; rather, it must be maintained and augmented for the 20 to 30 years to come so that we reach the pinnacle [of scientific growth],” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran must not be content with its current level of advancement in science or pause its progress.

“If we lag [even] slightly behind the global scientific progress, we will no more be able to catch up and reach scientific peaks; therefore, no pause whatsoever must occur in our scientific advancement,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said he was fully aware of the budgetary shortfalls at the country’s cultural and scientific centers but stressed that, with perseverance, Iran could still and even in the midst of political and economic problems, accomplish great tasks.

The Leader then offered two pieces of advice.

Firstly, he said, Iranian scientists should make use of all of the scientific accomplishments of the West.

“Never refrain from being a learner and from learning! We are not ashamed of being learners and learning; but we are ashamed of ‘always remaining a learner,’” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

However, the Leader also advised against putting trust in the plans and advice prescribed by the West.

“Western countries, which today are the most advanced in the fields of modern sciences, have also committed the highest number of crimes against nations throughout history.”