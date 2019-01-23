Salehi: Iran to mass-produce homegrown centrifuge machines

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi unveiled plans for the mass production of the fourth and fifth generations of homegrown centrifuge machines used for enriching uranium.

In comments at a televised program on Tuesday, Salehi said Iran will press ahead with research and development plans in the nuclear industry and mass-produce IR-4 and IR-5 centrifuge machines, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He added that a newer generation of centrifuges, IR-6, is undergoing tests, and that although nuclear scientists have announced that the country can now have three IR-8 centrifuges, the AEOI will wait for a couple of months before producing them.

Salehi further stated that Iran is in possession of the necessary material to enrich uranium to a purity level of 20 percent.

Earlier this month, Salehi said the country has broken new ground in the field of nuclear technology and is taking preliminary steps toward production of 20-percent modern nuclear fuel.