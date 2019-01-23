Austrian Iranologist: Iran-Austria photo expo, potential basis of bilateral ties

Documents and images which are being showcased at an exhibition featuring Iran-Austria relations indicate centuries of bilateral ties which has the potential to form the basis for promoting Iran-Austria ties, said the director of the Institute for Iranian Studies at the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

The photo exhibition opened on January 22 and will run until January 27.

Florian Schwarz added that such exhibitions pave the ground for further diplomatic, cultural and scientific cooperation, IRNA wrote.

Schwarz, who is an affiliate professor for Iranian Studies at the University of Vienna, said that each of the documents in the exhibition is "part of our history and identity", noting, "They indicate a joint history which connects the two countries together."

He noted, "These documents are of high significance and we should keep and study them carefully."

Holding such exhibitions will help both countries protect their cultural heritage, he added.

Some political and cultural events were held recently to boost bilateral ties, he said, recalling a seminar was held last year to celebrate 160 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and Austria since the signing of the first friendship treaty in 1858.

The treaty resulted 15 years later in the opening of the Austrian Embassy in Tehran and the Iranian Embassy in Vienna.

Speaking about the influence of Persian poets on Western literary figures, he said that Goethe wrote 'West-East Divan', which contains his poems, notes and essays, under the great influence of Persian poet Hafez.