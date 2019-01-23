Air search chief says ‘no hope’ of missing footballer Sala

There is "no hope" of finding missing Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala alive, a rescue official said.

The Argentine striker, 28, and a pilot were on board the plane which lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night, BBC reported.

Chief officer of Channel Islands Air Search, John Fitzgerald, said "even the most fit person" would only last a few hours in the water.

The search for the missing aircraft and its occupants resumed on Wednesday.

Sala reportedly sent a WhatsApp voice message to family, saying he was "so scared".

Media in Argentina reported he said, "I'm on a plane that looks like it's going to fall apart."

As of 11:30 GMT on Wednesday, Guernsey Police said there were three planes and one helicopter in the air as they searched for traces of the Piper Malibu plane.

The force said it was also "reviewing satellite imagery and mobile phone data to see if they can be of any assistance in the search. So far today nothing spotted can be attributed to the missing plane".

Sala was heading to the Welsh capital after signing for the Bluebirds from French club Nantes in a £15m deal.

The single-turbine engine plane left Nantes, north-west France, at 19:15 on Monday and had been flying at 5,000ft (1,500m) when it contacted Jersey air traffic control requesting descent.

It lost contact while at 2,300ft (700m) and disappeared off radar near the Casquets lighthouse, infamous among mariners as the site of many shipwrecks, eight miles (13km) north-west of Alderney.

Mr. Fitzgerald said: "Sadly, I really don't think, personally, there is any hope. At this time of year the conditions out there are pretty horrendous if you are actually in the water."

Guernsey Police is working on four possibilities, including that the "aircraft broke up on contact with the water, leaving them in the sea" and they "landed on water and made it into the life raft we know was on board".

"Our search area is prioritized on the life raft option," the force said.

Jersey's inshore lifeboat is following up on reports of debris in Bouley Bay, which is in the north of the island, and a French military jet will join the search, which is likely to go on until darkness on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman said there were no plans to rearrange the Bluebirds' next Premier League match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on 29 January.

Mr Dalman said players and fans were in a "state of shock" and the club had received messages of support from around the world.

The "family of football has a way of coming together at times of tragedy," he told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales.

He also confirmed the club had not booked the plane and Sala had "made his own arrangements".

"We will not leave a single stone unturned until we have all the facts," added Mr Dalman.

Air and sea crews from the Channel Islands, France and the UK took part in a 15-hour search on Tuesday, but found no trace of the aircraft or its occupants.

Guernsey Police was not able to confirm if floating objects seen belonged to the aircraft and warned that chances of passenger survival were "slim".