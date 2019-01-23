Defense Minister: Iran to try another satellite launch soon

Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Iran is planning to launch its second satellite to space after its recent failure to put a satellite into space.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday, Hatami noted that one of the two satellites that President Hassan Rouhani had recently announced, was launched and the other one will be launched soon, IRNA reported.

On January 15, Iran launched a satellite, dubbed Payam, into space. The satellite, however, failed to reach the orbit in the final stage.

Hatami said the satellite was expected to be put in 500 km orbit but it failed in the last step.

Hatami highlighted the country’s progress in the space industry and said the country is able to launch satellites into the 260-kilometer orbit.

He highlighted Iran’s “progressing and perpetual” trend in the satellite industry.

Back on February 2, 2009, Iran successfully launched into orbit its first indigenous data-processing satellite, Omid.

As part of a comprehensive plan to develop its space program, Iran also successfully launched its second satellite, dubbed Rassad into the orbit in June 2011. Rassad’s mission was to take images of the earth and transmit them along with telemetry information to ground stations.

The country’s third domestically-built Navid-e Elm-o Sanat satellite was sent into orbit in February 2012.

In January 2013, Iran sent a monkey into space aboard an indigenous bio-capsule satellite code-named Pishgam.