US-led airstrikes kill several Syrian civilians in Deir ez-Zor

ASSOCIATED PRESS This file photo shows the aftermath of a US-led coalition airstrike against a purported Daesh militant position in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa.

Several civilians lost their lives and sustained injuries when the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group carried out a number of aerial attacks in Syria's troubled eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that the airstrikes targeted vehicles carrying civilians fleeing from areas controlled by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the town of Al-Baghuz early on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

The military alliance has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of achieving its declared goal of destroying Daesh.

Syria has on numerous occasions condemned airstrikes by the US-led coalition, asking the UN to force Washington and its allies to put an end to their military intervention in the Arab country.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in two separate letters addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the rotating president of the Security Council, Francisco Antonio Cortorreal, on Saturday, censured the latest US-led coalition strikes against Al-Baghuz al-Tahtani village in Deir ez-Zor Province, saying the US-led warplanes had targeted dozens of families, who were fleeing from areas controlled by Daesh.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told SANA on January 18 that 20 people were killed when US-led warplanes bombarded residential buildings in the village.