Iran’s tourist attractions on display in Spain's Fitur exhibit

Iran is introducing its tourist attractions at the 39th International Tourism Fair of Spain, known as Fitur, which opened in Madrid on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony was attended by Vice President and Head of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Ali Asghar Mounesan.

The Madrid exhibit is one of the world's major and important tourism exhibitions. This year, it will be held in an area of 67.5 square kilometers, which shows a 2.5-percent rise in terms of surface area. The event brings together 10,485 participants from 165 countries and will run until January 27, ifpnews.com reported.

Iran is among the exhibitors and is displaying 31 operator tours together with a wide array of the country's potentials, facilities and tourist as well as arts attractions.

Posters, guides and multimedia software containing information on Iranian tourist, historical and natural attractions as well as handicrafts will be put on show at the exhibit.

According to estimates, Spain attracted almost 82.6 million foreign tourists in 2018 — up one percent year on year. Revenues from the tourist industry in the same year hovered around €90 billon, showing a three-percent increase against the figure for year before.