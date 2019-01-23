Iran, Spain can cooperate in paint, resin industries

Spain has offered to cooperate with Iran in the paint, resin, ceramic and stone industries.

Spanish Ambassador Eduardo López Busquets announced this while visiting the 18th International Paint, Resin, Coatings, Composites and Plating Industries Fair (IPCC 2019) which opened on Wednesday at Tehran International Fairgrounds, ISNA reported.

"We are making efforts so that not only Spain but other European countries can have good relations with Iran," the Spanish ambassador said.

Underlining the good ties between Tehran and Madrid, Busquets said a tourism exhibition was inaugurated in Spain with the participation of Iranian officials.

Shahram Sepasdar, an official at the exhibition, said IPCC is the biggest coating exhibition in the Middle East. He added that the platform aims to facilitate exports by Iranian firms.

He said Iran produces 300,000 tons of paint and resin annually, adding the output can further be increased.

Sepasdar said Iran exported paint and resin products worth more than $82 million in the year which ended on March 21, 2018.

He said Iran expects a 130-percent growth in exports of such products in the year to March 2019.

The 18th International Paint, Resin, Coatings, Composites and Plating Industries Fair (IPCC 2019) will continue until January 26.

In this edition of the exhibition, 205 domestic producers and 55 foreign companies from countries including Italy, Germany, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, South Korea, China, India, Turkey, Belarus, Russia and Spain will showcase their latest achievements in the relevant industries.