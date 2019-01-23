Iran ranks second in Middle East hydropower production

Iran ranks 19th in the world, sixth in Asia, and second in the Middle East for the hydro power production, according to the International Hydropower Association.

The total power generated from hydroelectric power plants in the world stands at about four million MW/h, reported Trend News Agency.

The share of hydroelectric power plants in the total capacity of Iranian power plants is 15 percent. Iran's hydro power plants have a capacity of 12,000 MW.

At present, China, Japan, India, Turkey, Vietnam and Iran are among the six leading Asian countries in terms of hydro power plants.

The international association also listed Iran the seventh country in the world in terms of the degree of increase in the capacity of its hydro power plants.

Iran fruitfully cooperates in the field of water supply and hydro power with neighboring countries, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

According to Iran's Energy Ministry, the current total power generation capacity in the country is about 80,000 MW.