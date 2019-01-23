Iran nine-month steel output hit 24m tons

Iranian steelmakers produced 24 million tons of steel during the nine months from March 21-Dec. 21, 2018, registering a 16-percent growth compared to the figure for the same period a year earlier.

Rasoul Khalifeh-Soltani, the head of Iran Steel Producers Association, said crude steel output topped 22 million tons during the period, IRNA reported.

Steelmakers set a new record in the year to March 2018 by exporting more than nine million tons of steel products. Exports reached 3.6 million tons during the nine months to December 21, 2018, registering a 20-percent decline year-on-year.

The downturn in exports comes as the United States has imposed the 'toughest sanctions ever' against Iran, preventing other countries trading with the Islamic Republic.

Khalifeh-Soltani said that the high costs in international transport has hindered Iran's rivals' exports to the regional countries, something that he believes Iran should capitalize on.

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization, Iranian steelmakers exported semi-finished and finished steel worth $2.34 billion in the nine months to December 21, 2018 to 15 countries.

Export destinations included Italy, Thailand, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Oman, Egypt, Taiwan, Iraq, Turkey, India, Sudan, Jordan, Belgium, the UAE and Spain.