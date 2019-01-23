RSS
0954 GMT January 23, 2019

News ID: 237819
Published: 0615 GMT January 23, 2019

Human rights nothing to US unless in its interest

Human rights nothing to US unless in its interest

The detention of Press TV’s anchor Marzieh Hashemi, who has been in US custody since January 13, proves that human rights do not matter to Washington, says a commentator.

Hashemi, a 59-year-old American-born Muslim convert who has lived in Iran for years, was detained at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri last Sunday while in the US to visit her ill brother and other family members.

Mostafa Khoshcheshm, journalist and commentator, said in a press conference in Tehran on Wednesday that “the case of Marzieh Hashemi proves that human rights or notions like human rights, democracy, freedom of press as well as freedom of expression, they all matter when they are in alliance with the US agenda.”

Nader Talebzadeh, a filmmaker and journalist who was also attending the event, said that “this arrest and this detention because of [being] a witness is really strange.”

 

 

   
KeyWords
Human rights
US
Marzieh Hashemi
 
