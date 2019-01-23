RSS
0954 GMT January 23, 2019

News ID: 237820
Published: 0619 GMT January 23, 2019

Explosion hits US diplomatic mission in Geneva

Explosion hits US diplomatic mission in Geneva

The US embassy in Switzerland has issued a security alert after reports of an explosion near its consular agency in the Swiss city of Geneva.

The US alert issued on Wednesday afternoon read, "There are reports of an explosion in the area around the Consular Agency. Avoid the area and seek shelter if in vicinity. Follow advice of security personnel."

But a spokesman for the Geneva police said it was a simple electrical fault and nobody was hurt, Presstv Reported.

He explained that the incident involved electrical wiring and cooling liquid in the underground city infrastructure.

"It was an accident, pure and simple, and there's no connection to the consulate," media outlets quoted the police spokesman as saying.

 

 

   
