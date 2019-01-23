Trump’s popularity lowest ever as most Americans blame him for shutdown

The Politico/Morning Consult poll published Wednesday found that 57 percent of US voters disapproved of the job Trump was doing as president versus 40 percent who approved.

Asked who was to blame for the ongoing shutdown of some federal agencies, 54 percent of participants blamed Trump and Republicans in Congress while 35 percent said Democrats on Capitol Hill were to blame, Presstv Reported.

Negotiations between Trump and Democratic leaders to end the government shutdown have so far failed to produce any results.

Trump closed down the government on December 22 after Democrats refused to include $5.7 billion he had requested to build a controversial wall on the US-Mexico border.

As a result of the two sides’ refusal to reopen federal agencies, around 800,000 employees have been forced to work either unpaid or stay furloughed. They have already missed a paycheck and are likely to miss another one in the coming days.

The political row over the wall has disrupted daily lives of many of the workers, leaving them unable to afford basic commodities.

While some workers have been reported to hold garage sales to address their financial needs, others rely on free meals, donations and discounts that local businesses across the country are offering to make their lives a little easier.

“As the government shutdown enters its second month, President Trump continues to carry the bulk of the blame among voters for the stalemate,” said Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s vice president.

The poll also found that 43 percent of US voters supported the construction of Trump’s wall versus 49 percent who opposed it.

Despite Trump’s insistence on wall funding as the only way to end shutdown, only 7 percent of the voters said they supported dedicating funding to the wall if it was the only way to reopen the government.

This is while 72 percent of the voters opposed dedicating funding to the wall as the only solution to the stalemate.