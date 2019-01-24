Iran to expand cooperation with Spain in tourism

Head of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (CHTO) Ali-Asghar Mounesan and Spanish Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Reyes Maroto on Wednesday underlined expansion of Tehran-Madrid tourism cooperation.

Mounesan arrived in Madrid on Wednesday to attend the annual 39th International Tourism Exhibition “FITUR 2019” (23-27 January), IRNA reported.



The CHTO head told his host that Iran is fully ready to cooperate with Madrid in tourism and handicrafts.



He said six million tourists visited Iran in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year of 1397 (started on March 21, 2018).



'Iran is among top 10 countries worldwide in terms of tourist attraction and over recent years, expansion of tourism has been the priority of Iranian government,' he added.



Regarding Spain's immense potential, tourism can be an important area for the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Spain, added Mounesan.



Maroto said in turn that his country is fully ready for sharing tourism experience with Iran and implement related projects.