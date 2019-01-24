Tehran supports Venezuelan govt., nation – FM Spox

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Thursday that Tehran supports Venezuelan government and nation in the face of any foreign intervention and illegal measures.

'The Islamic Republic of Iran supports government and nation of the country, against any foreign intervention in internal affairs of Venezuela or any other illegitimate and illegal measures such as coup d'etat and unpopular moves,' said Qasemi on Thursday, IRNA reported.



He further criticized overt and illegitimate interference of the US in Venezuelan internal affairs.



Qasemi said, 'We hope any difference and political problem in Venezuela will be solved soon by the people and government of the country, using legal and peaceful mechanisms.'



Following unrest in certain parts of Venezuela, the US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he recognized Juan Gerardo Guaidó Marquez, the Venezuelan opposition leader, and parliament speaker, as interim president of the country.



The US move has sparked the world leaders' criticism.